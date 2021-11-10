Left Menu

Philippines logs 2,646 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 28,09,311

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,646 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 28,09,311.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:23 IST
Philippines logs 2,646 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 28,09,311
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], November 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,646 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 28,09,311. The DOH also reported that 99 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 44,665. Seven laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippine authorities have eased lockdown restrictions in Metro Manila, the epicenter of the outbreak, after the COVID-19 cases decreased and the vaccination rate improved to allow more businesses to operate. The emergence of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus triggered a third wave of infections that peaked in September when the DOH reported its highest daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested almost 22 million people for COVID-19 since the virus' outbreak in the Southeast Asian country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021