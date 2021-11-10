North Korean defector in South accused of violating national security law: Reports

Seoul [South Korea], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): A North Korean defector appeared in a South Korean court on Wednesday over allegations that she breached the national security law, legal sources told Yonhap news agency. The unnamed woman, who was a North Korean security ministry agent, arrived to South Korea disguised as a defector in 2018. She was accused of giving the contact details of a North Korean defector living in the South to authorities in the North and forcing that person to follow their orders.

North Korea's security ministry has allegedly been trying to persuade defectors to return back home after getting in touch with them with the help of the agent. In 2016, it was reported that one such contacted defector returned back home. When appearing in court, the woman confessed to all charges made. Further hearing will be held on November 23. (ANI/Sputnik)

