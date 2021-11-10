Left Menu

North Korean defector in South accused of violating national security law: Reports

A North Korean defector appeared in a South Korean court on Wednesday over allegations that she breached the national security law, legal sources told Yonhap news agency.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:24 IST
North Korean defector in South accused of violating national security law: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): A North Korean defector appeared in a South Korean court on Wednesday over allegations that she breached the national security law, legal sources told Yonhap news agency. The unnamed woman, who was a North Korean security ministry agent, arrived to South Korea disguised as a defector in 2018. She was accused of giving the contact details of a North Korean defector living in the South to authorities in the North and forcing that person to follow their orders.

North Korea's security ministry has allegedly been trying to persuade defectors to return back home after getting in touch with them with the help of the agent. In 2016, it was reported that one such contacted defector returned back home. When appearing in court, the woman confessed to all charges made. Further hearing will be held on November 23. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021