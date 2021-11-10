Left Menu

'Why do people have to get married?' Malala asked this June, four months later she gets hitched

"I still don't understand why people have to get married," these were the exact words by Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai to Vogue magazine in June.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:21 IST
'Why do people have to get married?' Malala asked this June, four months later she gets hitched
Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"I still don't understand why people have to get married," these were the exact words by Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai to Vogue magazine in June. Cut to November 9, the 24-year-old shared a post on Twitter announcing that she was married in a small ceremony at her parents' home in England. It seems the cupid's arrow has finally hit Malala.

"Today marks a precious day in my life," she announced on social media, next to what appears to be a wedding photo with husband Asser Malik. "Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Yousafzai posted on Twitter.

Wishes poured in from all around the world including Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, British screenwriter and Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple Vice President Lisa Jackson all congratulating the Nobel laureate. Yousafzai known simply as Malala, is a global advocate for girls' rights and education.

She became a household name in 2012 when she was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen for actively supporting girls right to education in Mingora, Swat Valley in northern Pakistan following which she left the country and shifted to Birmingham, UK. In June last year, she graduated with honours from the University of Oxford with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Yousafzai's marriage to Malik has also come as a surprise especially after her recent remarks questioning the institution of marriage for which she faced severe backlash from political and religious leaders in Pakistan. "I still don't understand why people have to get married," she told Vogue, saying she wasn't sure she'd ever take the step herself.

"If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?" she added. The remarks immediately landed her in hot water in Pakistan, with lawmakers, clerics, academicians as well a section of the citizenry accusing her of peddling a western narrative.

Her mother disagreed, saying, "Don't you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful." Pakistani netizens also pointed out discrepancies in Malala's remarks and actions.

[{001d281b-ade9-49ac-9a7e-5fc6d58688e4:intradmin/33.JPG}] [{cd09d7e2-46f7-4d6a-9bdb-db35483cc6d6:intradmin/Capture_lvgVGTT.JPG}]

[{eba22d40-f529-4fcd-82d5-e4b9878c444b:intradmin/44_kbDBwZJ.JPG}] [{4c9b37e7-0084-4b70-aa3c-307e6ad957bd:intradmin/11_1uFReJa.JPG}]

[{c3e9c706-6ba8-4017-87bb-0d6d682ac2c9:intradmin/22_EicK1md.JPG}] (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021