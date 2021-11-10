Left Menu

Delhi Declaration reaffirms efforts to tackle terrorism emanating from Afghanistan

India along with seven other countries condemned in the strongest terms all terrorist activities and reaffirmed their firm commitment to combat terrorism in the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held here on Wednesday.

NSAs of seven nations are here in Delhi for a dialogue on Afghanistan.. Image Credit: ANI
During the meeting, the National Security Advisers, Secretaries of the National Security Councils called for collective cooperation against the menace of radicalization, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking in the region.

According to Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan, the top security officials of the eight countries condemned in the strongest terms all terrorist activities and reaffirmed their firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including its financing, the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and countering radicalization, to ensure that Afghanistan would never become a safe haven for global terrorism. The participants discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, especially the security situation and its regional and global ramifications. Special attention was given to the current political situation in Afghanistan and threats arising from terrorism.

National Security Advisers or Secretaries of the Security Council of five Central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - attended the dialogue that was chaired by NSA Ajit Doval. All the parties reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs.

Recalling the relevant UN Resolutions on Afghanistan, the participants noted that the United Nations has a central role to play in Afghanistan and that its continued presence in the country must be preserved. They also expressed concern over the deteriorating socio-economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, and underlined the need to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

The participants thanked the Republic of India for holding the Third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in New Delhi. The participants agreed to hold the next round in 2022. (ANI)

