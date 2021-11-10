NSA Doval holds bilateral meeting with Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a bilateral meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia here on Wednesday after the conclusion of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. This meeting comes after India along with seven other countries adopted Delhi Declaration. The participants in the regional security meeting condemned in the strongest terms all terrorist activities in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their strong commitment to combat terrorism.

During the meeting, the National Security Advisers, Secretaries of the National Security Councils called for collective cooperation against the menace of radicalization, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking in the region. According to Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan, the top security officials of the eight countries reaffirmed their firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including its financing, the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and countering radicalization, to ensure that Afghanistan would never become a safe haven for global terrorism.

The Russian embassy, in a statement, said the participants discussed the situation in Afghanistan, especially in the sphere of security, its regional and global implications. They touched upon the current political and humanitarian situation in the country, as well as the threats of terrorism, radicalization and drug trafficking emanating from its territory, the embassy said. During the consultations, the National Security Advisers and Security Council Secretaries reiterated their strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, while emphasizing respect for its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and non-interference in its internal affairs.

They condemned terrorist attacks in different provinces and cities of Afghanistan and underscored that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for terrorist sheltering and training, as well as for planning or financing acts of terrorism, the Russian embassy said. In addition, the National Security Advisers stressed the need to form an open and truly inclusive government representing the will of the entire people of Afghanistan, which will include representatives of all major ethnopolitical forces. (ANI)

