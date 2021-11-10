Left Menu

PM Modi meets participants of Delhi Security Dialogue, lays thrust on zero-tolerance against misuse of Afghan territory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the participants of the Delhi Security Dialogue and called for focus by the countries of the region on the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan and a zero-tolerance stance about Afghan territory being used by terrorist groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the participants of the Delhi Security Dialogue and called for focus by the countries of the region on the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan and a zero-tolerance stance about Afghan territory being used by terrorist groups. Outlining four aspects, he said that the countries of the region also need to focus on a strategy to counter trafficking of drugs and arms from Afghanistan and address the increasingly critical humanitarian crisis in the land-locked country.

The Heads of the National Security Councils of seven nations participated in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. They collectively called on the Prime Minister after the completion of the dialogue.

Prime Minister also expressed the hope that the Regional Security Dialogue would work to revive Central Asia's traditions of moderation and progressive culture, and counter extremist tendencies. In their comments, the senior security officers, representing Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, expressed their appreciation of India's initiative in organising the Dialogue and of the quality of the exchanges.

They also conveyed the perspectives of their respective countries on the Afghan situation, a PMO release said. The Prime Minister appreciated the participation of the senior dignitaries in the Delhi Security Dialogue despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"He emphasised four aspects that countries in the region would need to focus on, in the context of Afghanistan: the need for an inclusive governement; a zero-tolerance stance about Afghan territory being used by terrorist groups; a strategy to counter trafficking of drugs and arms from Afghanistan; and addressing the increasingly critical humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," the release said. (ANI)

