Left Menu

Meta partners with Microsoft to integrate Workplace, teams platforms

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is integrating its Workplace platform with Microsoft's Teams platform in order to enhance communication between workers, Meta's head of Workplace, Ujjwal Singh, said on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:45 IST
Meta partners with Microsoft to integrate Workplace, teams platforms
Representative image (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is integrating its Workplace platform with Microsoft's Teams platform in order to enhance communication between workers, Meta's head of Workplace, Ujjwal Singh, said on Wednesday. "Today, we're announcing two new integrations that will help businesses who use both Workplace and Microsoft Teams to communicate more easily with their employees. We're launching an integration between Workplace and Teams, which will give employees access to content from Workplace within Teams without having to switch back and forth between the two apps," Singh said in a statement.

The company will soon be adding the ability to stream teams meetings into Workplace groups so employees can watch meetings on whichever app they are using, or watch a recording later through Workplace, Singh added. The news deepens the preexisting relationship between Meta and Microsoft, Singh said. Joint customers can already integrate Workplace with Microsoft's SharePoint, OneDrive and Office 365 programs, Singh noted. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021