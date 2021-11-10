Left Menu

Myanmar reports 1,180 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Myanmar reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases with a 4.09-per cent daily test positivity rate, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Yangon [Myanmar], November 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases with a 4.09-per cent daily test positivity rate, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. The number of total COVID-19 infections increased to 509,771 while its death toll was recorded at 18,869 after 14 new deaths were reported.

A total of 481,161 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.11 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Over 8.85 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 5.3 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, the release said.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

