Left Menu

Vietnam's Internet economy projected to reach 220 billion USD by 2030

Vietnam's Internet economy is projected to become the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia, reaching 220 billion USD in gross merchandise value (GMV) by 2030, according to a report published by Google, Temasek and Bain and Company on Wednesday.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:34 IST
Vietnam's Internet economy projected to reach 220 billion USD by 2030
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 10 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam's Internet economy is projected to become the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia, reaching 220 billion USD in gross merchandise value (GMV) by 2030, according to a report published by Google, Temasek and Bain and Company on Wednesday. The Southeast Asian Digital Economy Report - "The Roar of the 20th decade: Southeast Asia's Digital Decade" said that this year, Vietnam's digital economy is expected to grow 31 per cent to 21 billion USD thanks to the 53 per cent growth in e-commerce compared to the same period last year, and is expected to rise to 57 billion USD by 2025.

From the start of the pandemic to the first half of 2021, Vietnam added 8 million new digital consumers, of whom more than half come from non-major cities. 99 per cent of Vietnamese digital consumers intend to continue using online services in the future, according to the report. The report predicts that Southeast Asia including Vietnam is entering a "Digital Decade" as the Internet becomes more and more an integral part of consumers' daily lives. The region currently has more than 440 million Internet users and, importantly, 350 million of them are digital consumers, i.e. Internet users who have used at least one online service. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021