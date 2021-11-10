Pak opposition lashes out at Imran Khan over postponement of tomorrow's joint parliament session

Pakistan opposition parties - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan over the postponement of tomorrow's joint parliament session. Responding to the postponement, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said just now, the "rejected" prime minister had asked the lawmakers to consider voting in the parliamentary session a jihad, reported Geo News.

"So can the nation ask why was the 'jihad' abruptly postponed? Although the nation is well-aware of [what is happening], but still, there was a need to ask [this question]," she said. The information about the postponement of the joint session was shared by the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb asked Fawad and said that instead of running away, he should admit the truth and accept that the government did not have the required numbers to get the bills passed. The PML-N spokesperson claimed that not only the allies, but the government's own lawmakers were not ready to back the legislation. Aurangzeb asked why the government remembered to hold negotiations with the Opposition after calling the joint session.

PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri said the government had postponed the joint session as it could see its defeat. "Running away from the joint session of the parliament shows that the government is confused", reported Geo News. The PPP leader said PM Imran Khan had "lost" his importance in the parliament, as he did not have the support from all the government lawmakers.

"PTI lawmakers are frustrated with the government. And now, Imran Khan can neither face the nation nor can he face the people who represent them." The session was called by the government in order to pass the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance (Amendment) Bill and electoral reforms bill among other legislation items, reported Geo News. (ANI)

