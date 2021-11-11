Left Menu

Nine attacks carried out on Syria's Idlib Zone: Russian Reconciliation Center

The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone nine times over the past 24 hours, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.


Damascus [Syria], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone nine times over the past 24 hours, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing. "Nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Admiral Kulit said.

"Five attacks were recorded in the province of Aleppo and four in Idlib," he said. Rear Admiral Kulit said one Syrian serviceman was wounded in machine-gun fire at government troops' positions by terrorists in the province of Aleppo.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid. (ANI/Sputnik)

