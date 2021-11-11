Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Thursday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS) said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 10:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Thursday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS) said. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 40 kilometers (24.8 miles), 175 kilometers of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

There is no information about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared. Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region. (ANI/Sputnik)

