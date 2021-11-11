Left Menu

US special representative to Afghanistan to meet Taliban FM in Pakistan

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-11-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 12:38 IST
Thomas West, US special representative to Afghanistan. Image Credit: ANI
Thomas West, US special representative to Afghanistan, and Amir Khan Motaqi, one of the top leaders of the Taliban are intended to meet each other in Islamabad, where they are scheduled to attend Troika Plus meeting, reported Khaama Press. Motaqi, Foreign Minister in the Taliban government, leading a high-level delegation arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday evening.

Pakistan will host senior diplomats from the US, China and Russia in Islamabad to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Thursday. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and its National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf will chair the 'Troika Plus' meeting.

The representative of the four countries will also meet Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Dawn reported. Muttaqi also arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday. It is the first visit to Pakistan by an Afghan minister since the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August. Pakistani officials have said that the primary aim of Troika Plus will be finding ways to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and to establish an inclusive government.

The US special representative for Afghanistan who is on his first Asian and European tour will also be visiting India and Russia, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

