Left Menu

Pakistan's capital continues to report surge in dengue cases

Dengue cases continue to rise in Pakistan's capital Islamabad as the total number of cases of the mosquito-borne disease reached 4,247 in the current season here on Thursday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-11-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 13:09 IST
Pakistan's capital continues to report surge in dengue cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Dengue cases continue to rise in Pakistan's capital Islamabad as the total number of cases of the mosquito-borne disease reached 4,247 in the current season here on Thursday. The District Health Officer confirmed that the federal capital witnessed 48 new dengue fever cases in the past 24 hours, reported ARY News.

So far, Islamabad has reported 2,422 infections in rural and 1,824 in urban areas. And 19 people have died due to the disease. Apart from the federal capital, dengue cases are also rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh at an alarming rate.

According to the World Health Organisation, dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021