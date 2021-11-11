Left Menu

China's Xinjiang Armed Police Corps carry out anti-nuclear, biological, chemical combat drills

A mobile detachment of the Xinjiang Armed Police Corps organised chemical defence forces and carried out anti-nuclear, biological and chemical combat drills in the past few days, sources said.

ANI | Beijing, | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:02 IST
Xinjiang Armed Police Corps organised chemical defence forces and carried out anti-nuclear, biological and chemical combat drills.. Image Credit: ANI
A mobile detachment of the Xinjiang Armed Police Corps organised chemical defence forces and carried out anti-nuclear, biological and chemical combat drills in the past few days, sources said. The drills simulated the actual combat environment to the maximum extent and effectively tempered chemical defence forces' handling under complex conditions for emergencies, sources added.

Last week, the US Department of Defence in its latest report had said that China has engaged in biological activities with potential dual-use applications, which raise concerns regarding its compliance with the Biological and Toxins Weapons Convention (BWC) and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Studies conducted at China's military medical institutions discussed identifying, testing, and characterizing diverse families of potent toxins with dual-use applications, said The Pentagon's report titled Military and Security Development Involving the People's Republic of China, 2021.

Based on available information, the US cannot certify that Beijing has met its obligations under the CWC due to concerns regarding China's research of pharmaceutical-based agents (PBAs) and toxins with potential dual-use applications, the 192-page report stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

