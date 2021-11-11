Left Menu

Chinese leaders 'don't understand variety of cultures', prefer to remain in India: Dalai Lama

Tibetian spiritual leader Dalai Lama has slammed the Chinese leadership, saying they "don't understand the variety of different cultures", while at the same time lauding India as a centre of religious harmony.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:53 IST
Chinese leaders 'don't understand variety of cultures', prefer to remain in India: Dalai Lama
Tibet's spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tibetian spiritual leader Dalai Lama has slammed the Chinese leadership, saying they "don't understand the variety of different cultures", while at the same time lauding India as a centre of religious harmony. The 86-year-old spiritual leader made these remarks on Wednesday during an online news conference anchored in Tokyo, English-language news channel Al Jazeera reported.

Dalai Lama further criticised the leaders of China, saying that the "narrow-minded Chinese Communist leaders" did not appreciate the unique culture in Tibet and Xinjiang. He said that the problem emanates from "too much control by Han people," the largest ethnic group in China. "I know Communist Party leaders since Mao Zedong. Their ideas (are) good. But sometimes they do much extreme, tight control," Dalai Lama was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

The Dalai Lama, along with his followers, fled to India from Tibet in 1959 during an invasion by the Chinese forces. China calls the Buddhist monk a 'separatist', seeking to secede Tibet from China. During the event, Dalai Lama also praised Taiwan, saying the island was the true repository of China's ancient culture since on the mainland it was now "too politicised".

Furthermore, the leader said he had no plan to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, expressed a wish to visit again to see old friends. "I prefer to remain here in India, peacefully," he added while praising it as a centre of religious harmony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021