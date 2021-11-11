Taiwan rejects Beijing's 'one China' principle, asks it not to interfere in internal matters

Taiwan on Thursday slammed Beijing for its 'interference' in the internal matters of the democratic island after the Chinese Communist Party said that Taiwan's participation in Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) activities must be based on the 'one China' principle. "China's false statements have severely undermined the spirit of APEC," the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said adding that China should stop "improper political operations" and interference with Taiwan's participation in APEC-related meetings.

The developments came a day after Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson, Zhu Fenglian said that the "Taiwan region's" participation in APEC activities must be based on the "one China" principle, Taiwan News reported. "Since Taiwan joined APEC in 1991, it has participated in the economic and trade forum as a full member," the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

"Taiwan enjoys the same status and has the same obligations as all members. There is no 'one China' principle in the agreement allowing Taiwan's participation in APEC," MOFA was quoted as saying by Taiwan News. The ministry also said that it rejects China's attempts to distort historical facts and demand acceptance of the "one China" principle to "create the illusion" that Taiwan is subordinate to China.

Taiwan is not a part of China and that the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan for even one day. China has no right to represent Taiwanese on the international stage or anywhere else, Taiwan News reported citing MOFA. "Only Taiwan's democratically elected government has the right to represent the 23.5 million Taiwanese," MOFA said.

This came as Beijing claims sovereignty over the democratic island and has increased military incursions in Taiwan. Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China.

Despite being governed separately for more than seven decades, China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

