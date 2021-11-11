COVID-19 infections in Vietnam surpass 1 million

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 11 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam reported additional 8,162 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours as of 4 pm on Thursday.

They included 17 imported cases and 8,145 locally-transmitted cases in 56 cities and provinces. To date, Vietnam has reported 1,000,897 COVID-19 infections.

The same day, 1,894 COVID-19 patients recovered bringing the total recoveries to 845,948. In the last 24 hours, Vietnam reported 84 deaths of COVID-19. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)