UN organisers restrict Myanmar Military delegation from attending COP-26

The United Nations has restricted Myanmar Military's five-member delegation from attending the climate change conference in Glasgow.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

The United Nations has restricted Myanmar Military's five-member delegation from attending the climate change conference in Glasgow. The organizers of the international forum turned the Military regime's delegation away after they reached Glasgow to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, Radio Free Asia reported.

"The military council was trying to get [global] recognition. A delegation of five people, led by the junta's Ambassador Tun Aung Kyaw and Councilor Chit Win, travelled to Glasgow," Kyaw Swa Tun, third secretary at the Myanmar Embassy in Washington told Radio Free Asia. At the United Nations, there is a group that accepts nominations and there's another group that deals with credentials, Kyaw Swa said.

"At the time of the nomination of the five, travel expenses were paid by the UN nominating group. However, the credentials group rejected their nomination and so they were not allowed to attend the meeting and they had to return home from Scotland," Kyaw added. The Junta representatives were even barred from taking part in the conference virtually, Radio Free Asia reported.

Meanwhile, this was the second time when the junta has been restricted from representing Myanmar at an international forum. Earlier in October, ASEAN members had also excluded Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing from a summit in response to the military's unwillingness to engage with the regional bloc to resolve the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in the country.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

As of Wednesday, the military has killed at least 1,252 people while arresting 9,979 people in the country. (ANI)

