Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in US

The Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) continued its fifth-year celebration of Chhath Puja at Thompson Park, Monroe, New Jersey.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:25 IST
Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America celebrating Chhath Puja at Thompson Park, Monroe, New Jersey. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) continued its fifth-year celebration of Chhath Puja at Thompson Park, Monroe, New Jersey. Over 700 members attended the celebration, according to a press release.

Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The festival is dedicated to Surya Bhagwaan (Sun God), which people believe sustains life on Earth. Chhath is now celebrated globally with the same level of emotion, zeal, and fervour.

This festival in North America was pioneered by the community known to work for the social welfare of people from Bihar and Jharkhand, BJANA. According to a press release by BJANA, around 30 Vratis (people who keep fast) carry out the puja together this year. BJANA started organizing the community-wide Chhath puja five years ago, which has now become their signature event. A large number of people attended the event last year in spite of the COVID pandemic that shows the importance of this festival among the diaspora of Bihar and Jharkhand. BJANA, with its volunteers and committee members, conduct the event with meticulous execution over a duration of four days.

The event was attended by the Consul General of India, New York Randhir Jaiswal and Deputy Consul General Dr Varun Jeph with their families. BJANA president Dr. Avinash Gupta, chief of cardiology at Kimball Medical Center, Lakewood, NJ expressed his gratitude for having a dedicated team that came together to deliver their best with careful planning and proactive arrangements to perform successful execution of this mega festival. As per Dr Gupta BJANA was already prepared for an overwhelming turnaround after the pandemic.

The BJANA executive committee organized a drive through Prasad (food offering to god) distribution. The event was broadcast live on Facebook and other social media platform. BJANA Vice President Anurag Kumar said, "More and more people are getting associated with the organization and the festivity and grandeur of the festival ripples through the air in which BJANA has proved its niche".

BJANA secretary Sanjeev Singh stated, "Thanks to all BJANA family here in New Jersey for celebrating Chhath puja with this energy and Covid compliance. This reminds me of our Chhath celebration back home." Volunteers and committee members made the Prasad in large quantities so that no visitors leave without it. Vratis observing the 36 hours fast blessed all visitors after offering the morning Arghya (offering) to the rising sun. (ANI)

