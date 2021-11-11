Left Menu

As Chinese woman conducts spacewalk, their media outlets can't see beyond traditional gender roles

As Wang Yaping became China's first woman astronaut to conduct a spacewalk, some commentators and Chinese media outlets could not see beyond her appearance and traditional gender roles, reported a local online magazine.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As Wang Yaping became China's first woman astronaut to conduct a spacewalk, some commentators and Chinese media outlets could not see beyond her appearance and traditional gender roles, reported a local online magazine. "The biggest impression I got from Wang Yaping was that she didn't feel like a woman because she was relatively strong in all aspects," Sixth Tone quoted a top official at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, Jiang Changhua as saying during an interview.

Such comments followed 41-year-old Wang after she became the first female Chinese astronaut to conduct a spacewalk the previous day. The video clip of the interview of the top official on state broadcaster China Central Television, accusing him of the sexist remarks has gone viral, according to the online magazine.

It is not the first time that Wang has face sexist remarks. An official, in an interview last month, said that they had cosmetics ready for her because "female astronauts may be in a better psychological state after wearing makeup," reported Sixth Tone. (ANI)

