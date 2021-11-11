Left Menu

Nearly half of those who died of COVID in past day in Lithuania were vaccinated: Govt

As many as 40% of patients with COVID-19 who died over the past 24 hours in Lithuania were vaccinated against the virus, the national department of statistics said on Thursday.

ANI | Vilnius | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:30 IST
Vilnius [Lithuania], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): As many as 40% of patients with COVID-19 who died over the past 24 hours in Lithuania were vaccinated against the virus, the national department of statistics said on Thursday. The Baltic state has reported 2,639 new cases of the coronavirus and 25 fatalities over the past day, according to the authority. Of those who died, ten were fully vaccinated.

Lithuania launched its vaccination effort along with other EU states in late December 2020 and is currently using shots by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna. To date, over 1.8 million people across the country have received at least one injection, while about 1.6 million are fully vaccinated. Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, the nation has confirmed 436,690 infections, including 14,559 fatalities and over 392,000 recovered. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

