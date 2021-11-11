Left Menu

600 ISIS terrorists arrested in past three months: Taliban

The country's Intelligence Department has claimed that at least 600 ISIS (Daesh) terrorists have been arrested in the past three months across Afghanistan, reported a local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:45 IST
Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The country's Intelligence Department has claimed that at least 600 ISIS (Daesh) terrorists have been arrested in the past three months across Afghanistan, reported a local media. "In several parts of the country, nearly 600 members of Daesh who were involved in subversive acts and killings were detained. The detainees include some top members. They are in the prisons," TOLOnews quoted a spokesman for the intelligence department, Khalil Hamraz as saying while speaking to the reporters in the government's information and media centre.

The statement comes at a time when the regional countries have repeatedly raised their concerns over the ISIS activities in the war-torn country. ISIS have carried out several assaults in recent weeks, including a twin bombing of a military hospital in Kabul last week, which left at least 19 people dead, reported Sputnik.

The terror group claimed a massive suicide bombing in Kandahar, besides orchestrating targeted killings in Nangarhar and Parwan provinces and another major suicide bombing in a Shia community mosque in the northern Kunduz province, killing more than 100 people. However, the spokesperson claimed that the story security situation in the country was "satisfactory", according to TOLOnews.

The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Zabiullah Mujahid who also took part in the press conference, once again denied ISIS as being a major threat in the country. He said that 21 ISIS sanctuaries were eliminated in several provinces, reported TOLOnews. "Our efforts are continuing to root out (Daesh) but the threats have been reduced to a great extent," TOLOnews quoted Mujahid as saying.

However, on the contrary, according to some political analysts, ISIS would put regional countries at high risk besides posing threat to Afghanistan. "Daesh in the region is a great threat to Afghanistan and other regional countries," TOLOnews quoted a political analyst, Akhtar Mohammad Rasikh as saying. (ANI)

