New Japanese FM vows to protect universal values amid China's rise

Japan's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday vowed to protect universal values and the country's peace and prosperity amid security challenges arising out of China's military aggression.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:46 IST
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Japan's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday vowed to protect universal values and the country's peace and prosperity amid security challenges arising out of China's military aggression. "We are seeing more serious challenges to universal values, which have sustained peace and the stability of the international community, and the international order," the Foreign Minister said during his first presser after assuming office.

Hayashi underlined that Japan would firmly oppose China's plans to change the status quo, Kyodo News reported. However, the minister announced the intention to build constructive ties with its neighbour to address common problems. He also stressed the importance of developing a strategic partnership between the US and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region in connection with the increasing threats from North Korea and China.

"Freedom, respect for fundamental human rights and the rule of law should be guaranteed in any nation," the minister said. The 60-year-old leader often seen as holding a "pro-China" stance, also announced his decision to quit as head of a cross-party parliamentary group promoting Japan-China friendship, "to avoid causing unnecessary misunderstanding," reported Kyodo.

Hayashi was appointed as Japanese Foreign Minister by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Wednesday. He has previously served as the country's defence minister, minister of science and education and minister of agriculture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

