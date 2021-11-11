Left Menu

President calls on APEC to invest in Vietnam's green growth

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the APEC CEO Summit 2021's theme on promoting sustainable development and climate change response strategies saying the green planet is shaking due to the unprecedented impact of climate change, severe climate, environmental degradation, and the COVID-19 pandemic in particular.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:50 IST
Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 11 (ANI/VOVWORLD): President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the APEC CEO Summit 2021's theme on promoting sustainable development and climate change response strategies saying the green planet is shaking due to the unprecedented impact of climate change, severe climate, environmental degradation, and the COVID-19 pandemic in particular. President Phuc made the remarks while addressing as an honorary guest at the APEC CEO Summit 2021. The President highlighted the role of businesses in achieving green, sustainable growth targets. He said green growth is an opportunity to improve competitiveness and ensure sustainable growth of businesses while pursuing the low-carbon development trend.

He said Vietnam pledged to take resolute actions to move its economy toward green growth while comprehensively responding to climate change. He said Vietnam's development centers on the people and is based on modern institutions and governance, advanced science and technology, and high-quality human resources. Vietnam wants to cooperate with APEC member economies and international businesses and partners to achieve these goals. President Phuc said, 'Apart from further improving its business and investment environment, Vietnam is also offering incentives for enterprises to seize the opportunities to provide green products and services. In addition, Vietnam is also fine-tuning its institutions and policies pertaining to green and innovative corporations, and eco-industrial parks.

These policies, together with our market of 100 million people and vast network of ratified 14 FTAs, will open up opportunities for foreign investors to work with the country, and together we can share the fruits of sustainable development.' On the same day, President Phuc will attend the Dialogue of APEC Leaders' Meeting and the APEC Business Advisory Council. On Thursday, President Phuc will attend the 28th APEC Leaders' Summit. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

