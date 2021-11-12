China reports 98 new cases of COVID-19
At least 98 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Thursday, Chinese media reported on Friday.
ANI | Beijing | Updated: 12-11-2021 07:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 07:52 IST
- Country:
- China
At least 98 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Thursday, Chinese media reported on Friday. The Chinese mainland 79 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.
Of the new local cases, 52 were reported in Liaoning, 12 in Henan, six in Beijing, five in Heilongjiang, two in Hebei and one each in Jiangxi and Yunnan. Also reported were 19 new imported cases, according to the National Health Commission. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Women's Asian Cup draw: India clubbed alongside China, Chinese Taipei, Iran
Top Chinese diplomat meets North Korea ambassador to China
Women's Asian Cup draw: India clubbed alongside China, Chinese Taipei, Iran
Top Chinese diplomat meets North Korea ambassador to Beijing
Chinese Bank accused of misusing USD 438 mln of enterprise client's money