China reports 98 new cases of COVID-19

At least 98 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Thursday, Chinese media reported on Friday. The Chinese mainland 79 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Of the new local cases, 52 were reported in Liaoning, 12 in Henan, six in Beijing, five in Heilongjiang, two in Hebei and one each in Jiangxi and Yunnan. Also reported were 19 new imported cases, according to the National Health Commission. (ANI)

