At least 10 people have died and 50 others remain missing as a result of a shipwreck in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), media reported.

ANI | Kinshasa | Updated: 12-11-2021 07:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 07:58 IST
Boat capsizes on Kivu Lake in DR Congo, leaving 10 people dead, 50 missing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kinshasa [DR Congo], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 10 people have died and 50 others remain missing as a result of a shipwreck in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), media reported.

The authorities said that a pirogue with a motor capsized while heading for a local market, the Okapi radio broadcaster reported, citing the regional authorities.

The Actualite news outlet reported that there were 120 people and big cargo on board. The tragedy is likely to have been caused by an overburden. (ANI/Sputnik)

