Russian Aerospace Forces to get 4 serial Su-57 5th-generation fighters in December
The Russian Aerospace Forces will get four serial Su-57 fifth-generation fighters in December, a source in the defense industry told Sputnik.
Moscow [Russia], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Aerospace Forces will get four serial Su-57 fifth-generation fighters in December, a source in the defense industry told Sputnik. "In December, the aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur will supply the Russian Aerospace Forces with four serial fighters Su-57," the source said.
According to the source, the Russian Aerospace Forces are currently testing the only serial Su-57 aircraft they have received. The Sukhoi Su-57 is a cutting-edge Russian jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground and naval surface targets. The jet carried out its maiden flight in 2010. (ANI/Sputnik)
