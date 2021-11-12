Left Menu

Pakistan's capital reports 45 dengue cases in last 24 hrs

As many as 45 new dengue fever cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-11-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 11:45 IST
Pakistan's capital reports 45 dengue cases in last 24 hrs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As many as 45 new dengue fever cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad, local media reported. In the last 24 hours, 45 patients with dengue fever were reported in rural and urban areas of the federal capital territory, ARY News reported citing the district health officer (DHO) said.

28 cases were reported in the rural areas and 17 in the urban areas, whereas, 19 persons have died of the mosquito-borne disease in Islamabad. According to Pakistani media, a total of 4,292 mosquito-borne viral disease cases have been reported in the federal capital in the current season.

According to the World Health Organisation, dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021