Pak vows to strengthen ties with Afghan Taliban

Pakistan has assured the Taliban regime in Afghanistan that it would strengthen bilateral ties with Kabul.

12-11-2021
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has assured the Taliban regime in Afghanistan that it would strengthen bilateral ties with Kabul. During his meeting with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his country will continue efforts to help Afghanistan resolve its humanitarian crisis, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking about his country's commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan, Qureshi said Pakistan will continue its efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance and economic support to the country amid the difficult circumstances faced by its people, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry. "Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to strengthen bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas [and] emphasized that peace in Afghanistan would help strengthen regional stability and spur economic activity and connectivity," it said.

Muttaqi, who arrived in Islamabad on his first visit along with a high-level delegation Wednesday, also met with officials from China, Russia, Pakistan and the US special representative for Afghanistan on the sidelines of the Troika Plus meeting held Thursday in Islamabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

