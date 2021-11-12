Japan's new Foreign Minister confirms intention to sign peace treaty with Russia

Tokyo [Japan], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan intends to resolve the issue of the ownership of the four disputed islands, Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan and Habomai, and eventually sign a peace treaty with Russia, recently appointed Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday.

"As for the peace treaty with Russia, we intend to resolve the issue of the ownership of the four islands and conclude a peace treaty, without shifting this responsibility onto future generations. We will be working on this on the basis of the previously reached agreements, including the agreement secured in Singapore in 2018," Hayashi said at a press conference. (ANI/Sputnik)

