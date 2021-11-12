Left Menu

S Korea reports 2,368 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 2,368 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 390,719.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 2,368 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 390,719. The daily caseload was down from 2,520 in the previous day, but it hovered above 2,000 for three days.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area. Of the new cases, 944 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 790 and 120.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 504, or 21.4 per cent of the total local transmission. Ten cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 15,338.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition was 475, up two from the previous day. Eighteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 3,051. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 per cent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 41,823,166 people, or 81.4 per cent of the total population. The number of the fully vaccinated people was 39,845,393, or 77.6 per cent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

