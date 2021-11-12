Left Menu

Pakistan: SC seeks Balochistan IG's report on missing person

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Balochistan's police chief to submit a report on efforts to find a missing person in four weeks, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:13 IST
Pakistan: SC seeks Balochistan IG's report on missing person
Pakistan Supreme Court. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Balochistan's police chief to submit a report on efforts to find a missing person in four weeks, local media reported. The court took up a case suo motu after receiving anonymous complaints that the Shia Hazara community was being subjected to target killings. The bench also made part of the case an application filed by Gul Agha, wife of Dr Ali Raza, seeking the production in court of her husband, Dawn reported.

The bench comprised of three-member, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. According to the Pakistani publication, the bench summoned the director-general of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) on November 16 to explain why the apex court's order about recovery of missing persons and restoration of bank accounts of recovered persons had not been complied with.

In reply to a query by Justice Ijaz about Dr Ali Raza, the Balochistan IG said the police had constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) for his recovery. He said DNA samples had been taken from one body and sent to the Punjab Forensic Lab for identification, Dawn reported. The Levies Force had transferred the case to police three years late, the IG added. Meanwhile, Further hearing was adjourned to November 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021