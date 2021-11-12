Left Menu

Mongolia adds 875 COVID-19 cases

Mongolia registered 875 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 372,387, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

Ulaanbaatar [Mangolia], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia registered 875 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 372,387, the country's health ministry said on Friday. The latest confirmed cases were local infections, among whom 563 were reported in the national capital Ulan Bator, which is hardest hit by the outbreak.

Meanwhile, nine more people aged over 40 died from the viral disease in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,786, the ministry said. "There have been significant declines in new infections in recent days. Therefore, major hospitals in the country will pay more attention to provide basic health care services normally starting mid-November," said Batsukh Buyantogtokh, head of the Department for Healthcare Policy and Implementation Coordination at the health ministry.

So far, 65.9 per cent of Mongolia's population has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 484,900 Mongolians aged over 18 having received a booster shot. (ANI/Xinhua)

