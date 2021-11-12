Left Menu

Afghanistan: At least 15 people injured in blast at mosque in Nangarhar

At least 15 people have been injured in a blast that took place on Friday in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:23 IST
Afghanistan: At least 15 people injured in blast at mosque in Nangarhar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least 15 people have been injured in a blast that took place on Friday in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, reported local media. Locals said that the blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a mosque during prayers at the Shadal Mosque in eastern Nangarhar, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing a source.

Three of the people injured in the blast are in critical condition, Syed Qayum Shinwari, a resident of the area, told Pajhwok Afghan News. The developments came days after three people were killed and several others sustained injuries in twin blasts in the capital of Nangarhar province.

Two explosions went off in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar followed by a shooting incident, Russian news agency Sputnik reported citing an eyewitness on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021