Pakistan: Jamat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq calls for implementation of Sharia law

Calls for the implementation of Sharia law by Jamat-e-Islami Chairman, Sirajul Haq in Pakistan indicate the growing threat of radicalism in the country. Haq said that the secular parties wanted to destroy the ideological identity of the country, according to Pakistan vernacular media.

He blamed such parties for tarnishing the image of Pakistan and depriving the people of development and prosperity. He said that unrest, unemployment. and inflation has made people's lives miserable and stressed the implementation of the Islamic Sharia system to solve the above-mentioned problems.

Haq also defied a usurious economy, the act of lending money at an interest rate that is forbidden by Sharia law. "The solution to all problems lies in the implementation of the Islamic Sharia System. Pakistan cannot move forward without eradicating the usurious economy," said Haq.He also lashed at Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for cheating the nation.

"PTI cheated the nation and continued the politics of the status quo. The present government used the slogan of the state of Madinah only to deceive the people," said Haq. In Pakistan, Islamist politics caters to Islamic majoritarianism. It was this takfiri (apostatizing) radicalism that saw the state excommunicate Ahmadiyya Islam in 1974, followed by increasing hostility toward Shia Islam under the Islamist military dictatorship of Zia-ul-Haq in the 1980s.

The most violent manifestation of radical Islam has been witnessed from the Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The TLP has not only targeted Ahmadis, but it has also taken up blasphemy against Islam as a rallying cry, with its orchestrated mobs often choking Pakistani cities since the group's formation five years ago. Earlier this year, the TLP led violent anti-France protests nationwide following French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo's publication of the Prophet's caricatures last year. (ANI)

