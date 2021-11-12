Left Menu

Vietnam records 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, 10,200 patients recover

From 4 pm on Thursday to 4 pm on Friday, Vietnam recorded 8,982 new COVID-19 infections, according to the Ministry of Health. 6 cases were imported and 8,976 cases were recorded domestically in 56 provinces and cities.

Vietnam records 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, 10,200 patients recover
Hanoi [Vietnam], November 12 (ANI/VOVWORLD): From 4 pm on Thursday to 4 pm on Friday, Vietnam recorded 8,982 new COVID-19 infections, according to the Ministry of Health. 6 cases were imported and 8,976 cases were recorded domestically in 56 provinces and cities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Vietnam's caseload has reached 1,009,879, ranking 37 out of 223 countries and territories, while with the ratio of infections per 1 million people, Vietnam ranks 151 out of 223 countries and territories (on average, there are 10,250 infections for every 1 million people).

In the past 24 hours, more than 10,200 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 856,211. But 81 people died from the disease. The death toll now hits 22,930. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

