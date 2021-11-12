Left Menu

APEC kicks off virtual Economic Leaders' Meeting focusing on COVID-19 recovery, new vision

The 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, under New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's chairmanship, kicked off virtually on Friday night.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:21 IST
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, under New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's chairmanship, kicked off virtually on Friday night. The leaders will discuss the ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic, and further regional trade and economic cooperation between member economies, with a focus on trade outcomes that support the movement of vaccines and related medical supplies.

APEC's long-term work on macro-economic policy and structural reform, as well as efforts to progress work on sustainability, inclusivity, and digital connectivity are high on the agenda. The leaders will finally build on the significant work undertaken during APEC 2021 to agree on a joint declaration that further delivers on the year's policy priorities against the global health and economic crisis.

An implementation plan for the Putrajaya Vision 2040, APEC's most important deliverable for the year and a core focus for New Zealand as the host, is expected to be endorsed to guide APEC's work for the next 20 years. (ANI/Xinhua)

