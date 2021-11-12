Left Menu

End of election campaign, Bulgarians vote on November 14

The election campaign for the elections for the 47th National Assembly and the elections for president and vice-president of Bulgaria ends at 24.00 hrs on November 12.

ANI | Sofia | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:24 IST
End of election campaign, Bulgarians vote on November 14
Representative image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Sofia [Bulgaria], November 12 (ANI/Novinite): The election campaign for the elections for the 47th National Assembly and the elections for president and vice-president of Bulgaria ends at 24.00 hrs on November 12. The campaign was launched on October 15, 2021 (30 days before election day - November 14). If a new vote is held (second stage), the election campaign in the elections for President and Vice President of the Republic ends on November 19, 2021 at 24.00 hrs.

20 parties and seven coalitions have registered to run in the parliamentary elections. It is expected that the 47th National Assembly will include six parties and coalitions according to the data of the sociological agencies - these are GERB-SDS, "BSP for Bulgaria", "We Continue the Change", TISP, DPS and "Democratic Bulgaria". A total of 24 parties, coalitions and initiative committees are registered in the public register for the presidential and vice-presidential elections. (ANI/Novinite)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021