Education in Balochistan confined to rich people, says Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Haq Hashmi

Commenting on the sad state of education in the province, Baloch leaders on Friday said that it is confined to rich people.

12-11-2021
Commenting on the sad state of education in the province, Baloch leaders on Friday said that it is confined to rich people. Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi and other leaders have complained that in Balochistan education is confined to the rich people, reported Pakistan vernacular publication, Express Daily.

Hashmi said that though education is strongly needed for the progress and prosperity of the province, the government educational schools are practically defunct. He said that the government has failed to give priority to education.

"The insensitive government has failed to give priority to education. The doors of higher education are closed for the people of Balochistan," said Hashim. He asked the government to increase the budget for education and take steps to provide education to every citizen of the province, reported Express Daily.

"The rulers are responsible for the educational backwardness of Balochistan," added Hashim. Balochistan is a resource-rich but least developed province of Pakistan where a movement for freedom has been ongoing for the past several decades. Many Balochs believe that the region was independent before 1947 and was forcibly occupied by Pakistan. (ANI)

