Blinken says US ready to use various tools to address Belarus' use of migration as weapon

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States is prepared to use "various tools" at its disposal in response to Belarus using migration as a political weapon, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We are also very concerned by efforts by Belarus to use migration as a political weapon. I am not gonna preview any possible sanctions, but we are looking at various tools that we have," Blinken said at a press conference with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. (ANI/Sputnik)

