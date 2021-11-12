Left Menu

Biden stresses on ensuring free, open Indo-Pacific at APEC leaders' meeting

US President Joe Biden on Friday participated in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Virtual Leaders' Meeting, where he advocated for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:17 IST
Biden stresses on ensuring free, open Indo-Pacific at APEC leaders' meeting
US President Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden on Friday participated in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Virtual Leaders' Meeting, where he advocated for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The meeting was hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"During the meeting, President Biden underscored his commitment to strengthening our relationship with APEC economies in order to advance fair and open trade and investment, bolster American competitiveness, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House said in a statement. The statement said that global Leaders discussed ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and support the global economic recovery.

During his address, Biden noted that the US has donated and shipped more than 220 million vaccine doses so far, including 64 million to APEC economies, and pledged that we will continue to share doses, invest in manufacturing abroad, and work with APEC economies to build global health security. Reaffirming US interest in serving as a reliable partner to APEC economies, Biden discussed ways to unleash the economic power of the region and to deepen US economic engagement throughout the Indo-Pacific.

"He articulated how we can work together to establish a common way forward for digital technologies in order to promote an open, interoperable, reliable, and secure Internet, invest in robust cybersecurity, and develop digital economy standards that will position all of our economies for the future," the statement said. Biden also spoke about how the climate crisis is also an enormous opportunity to create good jobs and that we must work together to move towards a sustainable future."The meeting builds on President Biden's ongoing engagements in the Indo-Pacific region, including the July APEC meeting, the October US-ASEAN and East Asia Summits, and other Leader-level engagements," the White House said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021