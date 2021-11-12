Left Menu

Kremlin aware of planned bill on mandatory use of QR codes in shops

The Kremlin is aware of the federal response center's initiative to develop legislation regulating the use of QR health codes in shops, transport and cafes amid the coronavirus pandemic, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:18 IST
Kremlin aware of planned bill on mandatory use of QR codes in shops
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Kremlin is aware of the federal response center's initiative to develop legislation regulating the use of QR health codes in shops, transport and cafes amid the coronavirus pandemic, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. The coronavirus response center announced on Thursday that it is drafting bills on mandatory QR codes in transport, cafes and shops that would be submitted to the parliament for consideration. The measure reportedly would be in effect until June 2022.

"We are aware of this initiative of the government response center, there are indeed some drafts. There is still quite serious work to be done on the bill in the parliament, naturally, with the participation of specialists and experts ... This is a global practice, which, in the context of the pandemic, in the context of the incessant waves of new ones, is recognized by many countries as indispensable," Peskov told reporters. Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has already adopted the measure to curb the pandemic, according to the local government. Starting November 22, adults will be required to show QR codes or medical exemption certificates to use public transport across the region. The measure will not apply to taxi services. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021