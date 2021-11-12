Pakistan Army chief meets envoys of US, Russia, China after Troika Plus meeting

Left Menu

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday discussed the situation in Afghanistan in separate meetings with the envoys of the United States, Russia, and China after the conclusion of the Troika Plus meet, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:25 IST
Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday discussed the situation in Afghanistan in separate meetings with the envoys of the United States, Russia, and China after the conclusion of the Troika Plus meet, reported local media. The meetings took place at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, reported Geo TV citing the statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Bajwa discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and the matters of "mutual interest" during the three meetings, reported the news channel citing the media wing of the Pakistani military. The army chief talked about the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to prevent the deepening of the humanitarian crisis.

Earlier, the representative of the Troika Plus format urged the Taliban to cut ties with all terrorist groups and deprive them of the opportunity to act on Afghan territory. The statement was issued after the Troika Plus meeting, comprising Russia, Pakistan, China, and the United States, was held in Islamabad on Thursday.

The four participants of the meeting "condemned in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to cut ties with all international terrorist groups, dismantle and eliminate them in a decisive manner, and to deny space to any terrorist organization operating inside the country," the document read, as quoted by TASS news agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

