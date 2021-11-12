Left Menu

NATO Secretary-General, EU defence chiefs to meet Tuesday for informal talks

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg will have informal talks with EU defence ministers over lunch in Brussels on Tuesday.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:35 IST
NATO Secretary-General, EU defence chiefs to meet Tuesday for informal talks
NATO chief Gens Stoltenberg (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg will have informal talks with EU defence ministers over lunch in Brussels on Tuesday. "On Tuesday, 16 November 2021, the NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, will exchange views with the Ministers of Defence of the European Union," a NATO statement read.

The EU ministers will also attend the steering board meeting of the European Defence Agency, the EU's military integration body, according to the European Commission. They will review current affairs and discuss EU training missions. The meetings will be held on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council. Defense chief will hold a joint session with foreign ministers to discuss the EU Strategic Compass, which will shape the bloc's approach to security in the next 5 to 10 years. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021