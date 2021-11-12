Left Menu

Russian Paratroopers complete Airborne assault drills in Belarus

A subdivision of the Russian Airborne Forces has worked out a practical landing in Belarus, the tasks of the exercise have been completed in full, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

12-11-2021
A subdivision of the Russian Airborne Forces has worked out a practical landing in Belarus, the tasks of the exercise have been completed in full, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday. "A subdivision of the Russian Airborne Forces completed the tasks of practical airborne assault on an unfamiliar landing site on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where it also took part in a joint tactical exercise with units of the Belarusian armed forces. The tasks of the exercise were completed in full," the statement says.

It noted that the involved personnel of the Airborne Forces was returning to the point of permanent deployment. About 250 people were involved in the drills. To ensure the landing, Il-76 aircraft of military transport aviation were used from the take-off airfield in Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

