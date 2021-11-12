Left Menu

Ceasefire with terrorists, no time for talks with us: Baloch ire against Pakistan government

The people of Balochistan are "more than annoyed" finding themselves outside the mainstream in Pakistan with very limited efforts being made by the Imran Khan government to heal their wounds, reported a vernacular media.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:37 IST
The people of Balochistan are "more than annoyed" finding themselves outside the mainstream in Pakistan with very limited efforts being made by the Imran Khan government to heal their wounds, reported a vernacular media. The Baloch people feel that injustice has been done to them as the Pakistani government can declare a ceasefire with the 'terrorists', referring to the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), but the government remained silent over the atrocities in Balochistan, according to the vernacular media.

The Pakistani government claims that it is having talks with the Baloch representatives, however, the fact remains that the government has merely delayed the talks. The residents of Balochistan said that if the delay in the talks continues, their wounds will not be healed, reported the vernacular media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

