Left Menu

Poland sees Russian Paratroopers' exercises in Belarus as threat

Poland sees exercises in Belarus by Russian paratroopers as a threat, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Friday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:00 IST
Poland sees Russian Paratroopers' exercises in Belarus as threat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Warsaw [Poland], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Poland sees exercises in Belarus by Russian paratroopers as a threat, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Friday.

"This is, firstly, a threat, and secondly, a real scenario," Przydacz said.

On Friday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported that Belarusian and Russian paratroopers were performing combat training tasks at the Belarusian training ground against the background of an increase in military activity near the western border of the republic. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021