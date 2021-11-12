Left Menu

Biden to meet Xi on November 15 virtually: White House

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 15, virtually.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:08 IST
Biden to meet Xi on November 15 virtually: White House
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 15, virtually. "In the evening of Monday, November 15 in Washington, D.C., President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will meet virtually with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (PRC)," said a statement of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Following their September 9 phone call, the two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align, added the statement. Psaki further added that President Biden will make clear US intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about America's concerns with the PRC.

According to Russian media Sputnik, no major deliverables are expected from the meeting but Biden and Xi are expected to discuss a range of issues including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, visa restrictions, arms control and a possible framework to ease tensions between the two countries. Biden has staked out a broader foreign policy strategy toward China that involves managing and succeeding in competition with China but avoiding conflict.

Still, tensions between the US and China have flared on a variety of fronts, including Chinese military activity near Taiwan. At times, Biden's firm line on China over human rights abuses and other practices has complicated his administration's climate efforts.

Disputes over commitments to tackle climate change are the latest flashpoint in tensions between the US and China. Biden, in recent days, has rebuked China, saying President Xi Jinping's decision to skip a United Nations climate summit was a "big mistake" because it would diminish Beijing's influence. China subsequently hit back at America over the criticism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021