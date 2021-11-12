Biden to meet Xi on November 15 virtually: White House

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 15, virtually. "In the evening of Monday, November 15 in Washington, D.C., President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will meet virtually with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (PRC)," said a statement of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Following their September 9 phone call, the two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align, added the statement. Psaki further added that President Biden will make clear US intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about America's concerns with the PRC.

According to Russian media Sputnik, no major deliverables are expected from the meeting but Biden and Xi are expected to discuss a range of issues including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, visa restrictions, arms control and a possible framework to ease tensions between the two countries. Biden has staked out a broader foreign policy strategy toward China that involves managing and succeeding in competition with China but avoiding conflict.

Still, tensions between the US and China have flared on a variety of fronts, including Chinese military activity near Taiwan. At times, Biden's firm line on China over human rights abuses and other practices has complicated his administration's climate efforts.

Disputes over commitments to tackle climate change are the latest flashpoint in tensions between the US and China. Biden, in recent days, has rebuked China, saying President Xi Jinping's decision to skip a United Nations climate summit was a "big mistake" because it would diminish Beijing's influence. China subsequently hit back at America over the criticism. (ANI)

