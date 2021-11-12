Left Menu

Two suspects detained in connection with Mosque explosion in eastern Afghanistan

Two suspects have been detained in connection with a blast explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, local media reported on Friday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:10 IST
Two suspects detained in connection with Mosque explosion in eastern Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Two suspects have been detained in connection with a blast explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, local media reported on Friday. "The two perpetrators of the blast at a mosque in ... Nangarhar province have been detained," the office regional governor's office said on Friday.

The probe into the blast is ongoing, the authorities were quoted as saying by the Russian news agency. At least three people were killed and 15 people were injured in a blast that took place on Friday in Nangarhar, Khaama Press News Agency reported.

Locals said that the blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a mosque during prayers at the Shadal Mosque. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021